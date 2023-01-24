The last dance of high school will be in a couple more months and some are already making plans.
Laura Lacey, coordinator of the prom dress drive, first started the drive in 2020. She said she originally saw the idea on Facebook from a mutual friend in Ozark, Alabama, and she thought to herself that is something we needed here.
“I felt this was a great way for me to help a lot of families,” Lacey said. “Whether they didn't have the time to shop because their parents were too busy or the kids were working and didn't have time off to go shop for a dress or just simply it’s out of their budget. A lot of families cannot afford it.”
According to a 2015 survey from Visa, the average high schooler in the south will spend $544 for the night of prom. Factoring the inflation percentage since then, today the average would be about $690.
“You have tickets. You have meals. You have transportation and you still have to buy the dress,” she said. “So I thought that I would do this to fill in the gap and bring peace to those families to make their special night more memorable.”
Lacey said this prom dress drive is not just for Alexander City. It’s for people at Dadeville High School, Horseshoe Bend High School, Central High School and anyone else who needs a dress for prom.
When Lacey held the drive for the first time, she said she was hoping to give away 20 to 30 dresses. However, she had more than 100 dresses donated and 84 were given away to high school students. This year her goal is to give away 90 dresses for prom.
“It's the one special night that they can dress up and have fun without a worry in the world. And if I can help with that, that's what I want to do,” she said. “I really enjoyed seeing the girls, try on the dresses and take them away — just to go have fun.”
This year on March 4 the high schoolers will be able to come pick up their dresses. Lacey said she is still working out the details. She is hoping to be at the same location as the previous year and be there from morning to late afternoon.
There will be dresses on racks categorized by size. The students can try them on and take home their favorite.
Lacey said as long as people are still able to donate she plans to continue this drive for many years to come.
“I want to make their life easy. I want to make their parents' lives easy. Prom should not be a burden on anyone — on anybody's family, on anybody’s kids,” Lacey said. “Because prom is a big deal to a lot of kids.”
For the 2023 prom dress drive, the drop off donation day is Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Martin Innovation Center. Lacey said if people would like to drop off a dress sooner, they can call or text 334-233-3771.