The New Site Town Council approved a bid for renovation of the town’s senior center while getting an update on construction of its medical center.
New Site rebid the renovation project removing a few items.
“Bids came in over budget,” Mayor Phil Blasingame said. “The architect took out some things to help bring the cost down.”
At Monday’s council meeting, the town council approved a $173,400 bid from Douglas Contractors of Vincent.
The town received a $177,460 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) in November and the town will provide $35,000 in matching funds.
Blasingame said recent weather has affected construction of the medical clinic.
“They have poured footings,” Blasingame said. “The rain has created a few problems but the should be pouring the slab next week.”
AAA General Contractors started construction in May and hopes to have leasees Russell Medical and Jackson Pharmacy in the building by the end of the year.
The town has been awarded a $200,000 grant from ADECA to help with the project. The town is securing the remainder of the funds for the $757,766 project. Blasingame said the city had received a lump sum payment of $230,000 from American Town for a perpetual lease of town property where a cell phone tower is located. The council previously approved using the funds on the medical clinic. The remaining $327,766 will be financed. Previous discussion by they council said the payments on the financing would be covered by the lease payments from Russell Medical and Jackson Pharmacy.
The council approved refinancing a $151,524.68 note with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA note was financed at 5% and had another 13 years left. The debt was refinanced at River Bank & Trust at a rate of 2.78% for 10 years.
“The town will save $28,000 by refinancing the note,” Blasingame said.
Blasingame abstained from the vote as he is an employee of River Bank & Trust.
In other action the New Site Town Council:
• Approved minutes of the June 15 meeting
• Closed out the Big Woods Road water project after receiving $15,000 in grant funds from Coosa Valley Resource Conservation & Development Council
• Was reminded the Horseshoe Bend softball team is holding a Grab-n-Go barbecue snack lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 10 in the parking lot of the New Site Gym
• Was reminded of upcoming dates regarding the municipal election. Qualification began Tuesday and ends Tuesday, July 21. Qualification fee to run as mayor or councilmember is $20. The election is Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The next meeting of the New Site Town Council is at 5 p.m. Monday, July 20.