Steady progress is continuing at the new Reeltown Elementary School as the school this week debuted the building’s new media center.
Principal Lisa Hornsby elaborated further, explaining that construction on the new school building is approaching the final stages, with the school expected to begin the transition to the new facilities this summer.
“Our brand new facilities will house our Pre-K through sixth grade and include state-of-the-art technology that we need in each classroom, including in our media center as well,” Hornsby said. “The media center is going to be much more young-reader friendly and be more accommodating to our elementary students.”
The facilities are expected to provide substantial upgrades in the form of modernized architecture and technology, with Hornsby noting the recently completed media center as a prime example.
According to Hornsby, faculty and staff are currently in the process of transitioning from the school’s current facilities to a new building located behind Reeltown High School.
In 2020, Tallapoosa County Schools approved a $12.5 million contract to replace the Reeltown Elementary schoolhouse, built in 1929, with a larger facility as the current building has outgrown its outdated technology and architecture and exceeded its capacity as the student population continues to expand.
Although an official completion date has yet to be determined, Hornsby predicts that the transition is likely to span most of the summer with the new school building being operational this fall as the 2022-23 school year begins.
“We are anticipating in the coming weeks to be making the transition from our current facility to over there. They are definitely in the end stages and we are anticipating moving all of our teachers and classrooms into the new facility this summer,” she said.
The school is currently in the process of furnishing the building. Once operational, the school plans to host a community-wide open house for the public to tour the facilities, which Hornsby is excited to debut after nearly two years of development.
“One thing that I'm really proud of is the work of all of our teachers. I really say that RES is a family because that's truly what we are,” Hornsby said. “All of our teachers, faculty, staff, students and everyone here in the building have really worked hard and with the new facility coming, the community is going to get to see from the outside what we got going on on the inside and the hard work we have been doing.”
For the media center specifically, Hornsby noted that the updated space will help facilitate several of the school’s educational programs, including family reading nights and the school’s accelerated reading program.
The media center has also been a vital resource for tracking student academic growth and achievement.
In conjunction with the school’s media center, Hornsby explained that faculty and staff have been able to conduct reading proficiency benchmarks with AimsWebPlus, an online assessment and reporting system that tracks academic performance in math and reading skills.
During recent benchmark assessments, Hornsby noted that student reading proficiency has greatly improved.
“We really monitor the progress of our students, and the results at the end of the year showed overall that our Pre-K through sixth grades had a decrease in the percentage of students that needed tier-three support,” she said.
Hornsby also observed an increase in students scoring within the tier-one range, indicating exceptional reading proficiency. Hornsby attributes students’ high reading engagement largely to the faculty and specifically media specialist Latonja Henderson.
“Everybody knows her as the ‘book fairy’ and she really does a great job at fostering a love of reading and makes sure to help our kids a lot in the media center,” Hornsby said.
Final classes and graduations were held this week at the school’s current facilities.