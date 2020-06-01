The Alabama Department of Public Health has revamped its COVID-19 data and surveillance dashboard.
This dashboard provides confirmed cases, deaths and tests for each of Alabama's 67 counties along with statewide statistics, such as how many cases have cumulatively been confirmed in the state, confirmed COVID-19 deaths, total tested, hospitalizations, presumed recoveries and 14-day data for how many cases have been confirmed and tests administered in the last two weeks.
As of Saturday evening, ADPH added a "probable" section to its confirmed cases and death categories. This is available for state and county-specific data.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
As of Monday at 12:45 p.m., the state saw a one-day increase of more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported. There are now cumulatively 18,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an increase of 526 cases in the last 24 hours.
There are 288 probable cases in the state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 5,769 new confirmed cases with 80,011 tests given.
Tallapoosa County added four new cases, now 427 confirmed cases with one new death, now at 65 confirmed deaths. There are five probable cases in Tallapoosa County and zero probable deaths.
Coosa County has two new confirmed cases, now at 40, and one death. There are no probable deaths or cases.
Elmore County's case count increased by 14, now at 354 confirmed cases and eight COVID-19 deaths. There are 11 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 222,371 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 2,662 tests counted by ADPH, 291 in Coosa County and 3,336 in Elmore County.
Statewide, there have been 644 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been two probable deaths, according to ADPH.
ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly, was updated Thursday to reflect 9,355 people have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 1,855 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 591 patients in intensive care units and 355 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,253 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,031 employees and 1,695 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here.
Here is the latest information for each county according to what is being reported on ADPH's website as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
County of Residence - Cases - Total tested - Deaths
|Mobile
|2243
|21462
|118
|Jefferson
|1843
|39661
|103
|Montgomery
|1720
|9838
|43
|Tuscaloosa
|786
|11240
|16
|Marshall
|696
|5738
|9
|Franklin
|558
|2153
|8
|Lee
|548
|6479
|33
|Shelby
|518
|9541
|20
|Tallapoosa
|427
|2662
|65
|Butler
|414
|1632
|18
|Walker
|356
|3549
|2
|Chambers
|355
|1582
|25
|Elmore
|354
|3336
|8
|Madison
|339
|15783
|4
|Baldwin
|290
|8037
|9
|Morgan
|285
|4053
|1
|Dallas
|273
|2128
|3
|Etowah
|257
|5115
|12
|DeKalb
|248
|1944
|3
|Lowndes
|247
|693
|12
|Coffee
|236
|1787
|1
|Autauga
|227
|2202
|5
|Sumter
|224
|1036
|7
|Houston
|220
|3698
|4
|Bullock
|209
|612
|6
|Pike
|204
|1638
|0
|Colbert
|184
|2568
|2
|Hale
|173
|1218
|9
|Russell
|172
|1566
|0
|Marengo
|170
|1603
|6
|Barbour
|168
|860
|1
|Lauderdale
|164
|3836
|2
|Calhoun
|162
|3969
|3
|Choctaw
|153
|464
|10
|Wilcox
|150
|610
|7
|Clarke
|145
|1233
|2
|Cullman
|144
|3251
|1
|Randolph
|127
|966
|7
|St. Clair
|123
|3602
|1
|Marion
|122
|1277
|11
|Dale
|117
|1174
|0
|Pickens
|116
|996
|4
|Talladega
|113
|3094
|5
|Limestone
|108
|2351
|0
|Chilton
|101
|1546
|1
|Greene
|94
|509
|4
|Winston
|90
|1267
|0
|Macon
|83
|778
|4
|Covington
|80
|1201
|1
|Henry
|80
|539
|2
|Jackson
|78
|2385
|2
|Bibb
|76
|1363
|1
|Crenshaw
|75
|754
|3
|Washington
|70
|623
|6
|Escambia
|66
|1227
|3
|Blount
|63
|1605
|1
|Lawrence
|50
|752
|0
|Geneva
|43
|652
|0
|Conecuh
|41
|368
|1
|Coosa
|40
|291
|1
|Monroe
|40
|596
|2
|Perry
|40
|804
|0
|Cherokee
|38
|963
|3
|Clay
|27
|474
|2
|Lamar
|26
|547
|0
|Fayette
|16
|643
|0
|Cleburne
|15
|247
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A