Updated 6:24 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 6
The U.S. Capitol building went into lockdown Wednesday as a pro-Trump mob stormed the building following an address by President Donald Trump, forcing lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to evacuate.
The lockdown occurred during Congress' debate over President-elect Joe Biden's November electoral college victory. Vice President Mike Pence said he would not block Congress' certification of Biden's win, despite pressure from Trump. Senator Mitch McConnell also rejected the overturning of Biden's election.
A woman who was shot in the Capitol building died. As of Wednesday evening, neither the woman nor her shooter have been identified. D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department is currently leading the investigation.
Trump had given a speech to supporters just south of the White House shortly before supporters marched to the Capitol building.
"All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical Democrats," Trump said in his speech. "We will never give up. We will never concede. It will never happen. You don't concede when there's theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden all released statements calling on President Trump to demand that his supporters leave the Capitol grounds.
"I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege," Biden said in a televised remark from Wilmington, Delaware Wednesday afternoon.
President Trump posted a video shortly after Biden's remarks, stating "we had an election that was stolen" but calling on rioters to "go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order."
Federal and local law enforcement, the D.C. National Guard and the FBI all responded to the scene.
Lawmakers resumed counting votes on Wednesday several hours after the Capitol building was emptied.