It was the early 90s at Russell Corporations, crunching sales numbers, and processing online sales. This was not the plan, but neither was what happened next.
Senior year of high school, when asked what do you want to do? The response was to get an MBA and run for Congress. In 1998, T.C. Coley was knocking on neighbors’ doors, trying to tell people his ideas, trying to campaign as county commissioner.
This August, T.C. Coley, District 1 Tallapoosa County Commissioner, was presented with the Tenure in Office Award for 24 years of service at the Association of County Commissions of Alabama annual convention. By November of this year, he will have served seven terms.
“The opportunity for service was always important to me, I enjoyed serving the public, taking on larger issues, figuring out where I can make a positive impact,” Coley said. “And so, running for county commission was kind of an extension of that. Because after I moved back home from college, I got involved in different community organizations and saw some opportunities within the political realm to step in and make larger levels of contribution.”
He went to college at the University of Alabama, majoring in marketing and minoring in honors English and political science. Coley said, like many college graduates, he did not intend on coming back home.
After hitting the job search for roughly six months, he came back — seeking a job with Russell Corporation. Going through three months of the interview process, he was hired at Russell Athletic Division. He worked there for six years.
Starting his first campaign was “nerve-wracking” but also the biggest time for growth. Coley said he had to put himself outside of his comfort zone by going up to different people and trying to sell both his ideas and himself.
“Even now, these days, as a leader, I probably take on a little more than I probably should — depending on who you talk with,” he said. “But that, for me, is where I experience growth. You develop better skills. You develop better insight. You learn more about yourself, and you learn what you're capable of by putting yourself in a position where you are challenged.”
Doing the job for the past 24 years, Coley said he’s not interested in other offices; that’s not where he is in his life. Where he is, is having a positive impact and support for the community, he said.
“Interacting with people, and actually problem-solving,” Coley said, thinking over what calls him to his work. “And I say, interacting with people, having a conversation with the people that are going to be directly impacted by your decision, and hearing their story and what their needs are. And that helps shape your motivation. I guess to quote, the author, Simon Sinek gives you ‘your why.’”
Coley said what he works towards overall is creating opportunities, continuing to build a community with good quality of life and fostering the enjoyment of small-town living.
Coley said some of the ways he has done this is through his work with the Lake Martin Economic Development Association and the Community Action Committee of Chambers Tallapoosa-Coosa counties.
Additionally, Coley led the courthouse annex project, which consolidated the county services into one location. He also helped to replace Benjamin Russell High School’s track and had involvement with recruiting Kwangsung and Sejin to Dadeville Industrial Park.
When he’s off work, Coley said the government official's mind doesn’t turn off. When he travels, he sees things other cities and towns are doing and thinks “I wonder if we can do something like this here.”
The interest in creativity and problem solving also doesn’t disappear at the end of the day. Sometimes his enjoyment of creativity is expressed through hobbies like photography, reading, comic book collecting and history research.
“It never turns off. Even when I should probably be asleep or watching things or just relaxing, my mind is always processing. You're watching a football game. ‘Oh, that's interesting what they did to their logo, or why did they do that?’ My mind just locks in on the unexpected.”
Going forward as county commissioner, Coley said he hopes to create more opportunities from small business owners to low-income individuals to working-class individuals. But along with opportunity, he wants to ensure different groups and organizations are communicating effectively.
Coley explained it’s one thing for the opportunity to be out there, but it cannot serve its purpose if the word is not getting out. He also expressed gratitude to his constituents for electing him to serve.
“It's been a privilege of my life to serve the people in Tallapoosa county,” Coley said. “And I say that because there's a people in my district that have been gracious enough to elect me the last seven terms. And then there's people that aren't necessarily in my district that I've had the opportunity to work with on a variety of projects over the years.”