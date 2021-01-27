A familiar face with Alexander City Municipal Court will soon sail into the sunset.
Of the 48 years Louise Pritchard has worked for the City of Alexander City, 45 of those have been spent in municipal court. Pritchard got her start with the city following advice.
“I had a friend moving back to Tuscaloosa,” Pritchard said. “She was in utilities and said I should apply.”
Three years later Pritchard wet her feet in municipal court and never left.
“They created a position in the police department for a court clerk,” Pritchard said. “It was a lot of secretarial work as everything was written.”
Pritchard was the first woman in the Alexander City Police Department, though not a sworn police officer. Pritchard still has affinity for the police officers.
“They have also been good to me,” Pritchard said.
The police officers all have names for her — Ms. Louis, Ms. Pritchard, That Lady and Ms. Pricket.
“After you have been here so long, you forget a lot of things,” Pritchard said. “Some of the police officers joke saying I have forgotten more than they will ever know.”
Three decades ago Pritchard’s position moved from being under the police department.
“In 1989 the state passed a law separating the court and police department,” Pritchard said. “I was already doing court.”
Pritchard said she has held the position of magistrate and municipal court clerk for 25 years. Separation from the police department isn’t the only thing to change in more than four decades in the old courthouse and now police department.
“When I first started, everything was pen and paper,” Pritchard said. “Now it’s all computerized and it’s easier. Laws change too with every session of the legislature. You have to keep up with it.”
One thing that hasn’t changed in 40-plus years of municipal court has been the excuses.
“‘My father-inlaw just died.’ We had one woman whose father in-law died about six times,” Pritchard said. “The last time she called and said that I asked her, ‘How many father in-laws do you got?’ She said, ‘Just one.’ I said, ‘Well you have buried him six times.’”
And the excuses sound like those a child would make in an attempt to get out of homework.
“One man called and said his child had died,” Pritchard said. “I said, ‘Well bring something from the funeral home.’ His child hadn’t died.
“People will call and say, ‘I’m in the hospital.’ They’re not in the hospital. ‘Get somebody from the hospital fax us stating you are in the hospital.’ ‘Oh I’m out of town and I’ve run out of gas.’ ‘My car is not working, it’s tore up.’ ‘I’m pregnant and I’m fixing to go into labor.’ ‘My child is sick.’”
Pritchard said after a while, names and faces became familiar.
“After a while you remember people,” Pritchard said. “I’ve been going so long, I’m working on my fourth generation. I've seen their grandmas and grandaddies and mamas.”
Pritchard is proud of what she has done with the city.
“I’ve enjoyed what I have done,” Pritchard said. “I have enjoyed my time with the city. I’ve never had any trouble with any of the mayors or councils, we just stay in our own lane.”
Pritchard has seen fights outside the magistrate’s office but one story stands out beyond the court case.
“The strangest thing we ever had to happen in court was a man came in with a chicken snake wrapped around his body under his shirt,” Pritchard said. “Jerry Whetstone came up and said, ‘I think he has a gun.’ It was the snake’s head. They took him out and Jerry came back and said it was an 8-foot chicken snake and it was his pet. They took him outside and took the snake to the (Charles E. Bailey) Sportplex.”
Sitting next to Pritchard on court dates has been municipal court judge Randy Haynes, a position he has held for about 30 years. The work had become instinct.
“You sit next to the judge and you know what he is going to say before he says it,” Pritchard said. “You can start writing orders down.”
Now Haynes will have to work with a new person.
“He is just going to have to slow down,” Pritchard said. “I told those girls, when they came up here to train, ‘Listen, we have done this forever, so if we start doing something, stop and ask us. We will be glad to tell you. It’s natural to us.’”
The next court date is Feb. 18 and Pritchard plans to help.
“If the governor will let us,” Pritchard said. “I’m going to be here off and on for a while to help out.”
Pritchard has done a few things beyond the courtroom in her life. She started the community Christmas dinner at Comer United Methodist Church and was part of the woman’s group. She has also helped other municipal court clerks across the state being a member of Alabama Municipal Court Clerks and Magistrates Association since 1990.
Pritchard didn’t reveal what she and her husband will do when she retires Friday.
“I think I will adjust well,” Pritchard said. “Donnie and I have some things planned. We will just do what we want too. If COVID will leave, we are going to take some trips.”