The goal of educators is to teach students and optimize their individual learning experiences. For Alexander City Schools, that starts with principals as they attending a transformation academy to better improve instruction in their classrooms.
The school system’s principals started meeting last week with the Center on School Turnaround to jumpstart instructional changes. Alexander City School principals are meeting once a month to discuss how they spend their time on instruction and look at data and ways to improve, according to deputy superintendent Dr. Beverly Price.
“We’re expecting to see some great things out of this,” Price said. “We have some awesome principals who are always studying their craft and want to offer them another tool and another experience for them to be able to become better because we know with education it’s not a destination; it’s a journey.”
Principals and administrator teams will meet a Center on School Turnaround facilitator and an Alabama State Department of Education representative four times this semester to discuss ways to improve.
Over the next four weeks, the principals will look at their schedules to see how much time they spend on instruction each day. Principals should spend 50% or more of their time on instructional matters, according to Price.
The principals are also creating “A-teams” made up of administrators, instructional coaches and teachers. The teams will discuss how to develop strategies so the principals have more time to do instructional work.
“They are very surprised because a lot of them thought they were spending more time on instruction than they actually were, but they are already able to see how they can free up time to make sure they’re getting in the classrooms and they’re giving teachers feedback about their instruction,” Price said. “After one meeting, our principals are seeing the value in it.”
Principals are also shadowing students for a school day. Price said the principals will not talk to the students they are shadowing to have a better perspective on how students see things. For example, if a principal feels bored during a lesson, that means the students are also probably bored.
Price said this practice is going to be crucial because the students are the school system’s “clients.”
“We are here for our students so if we’re not engaging them and if we’re not making it relevant to their lives then we’re failing as a school system,” Price said.
The other steps include turnaround leadership, talent development and creating a cultural shift. Principals will create a clear description of the current instructional system; pinpoint the steps that address the data-revealed student learning needs and the elements of the system that need immediate attention; prioritize transformation strategies with faculty input and draft a 90-day action plan with faculty feedback.
Price said it’s important to analyze data and how instruction affects students to improve as a school system.
“If we want to get better, better report cards, if we want to engage our students better so they’re better prepared when they go out into the big bad world, then we have to improve our instruction,” Price said. “You know what you have to teach but then you have to figure out, ‘How can I teach this so that every student has the optimal opportunity to learn and to achieve?’”
Because not all children learn at the same rate, the schools have to adjust instruction to find out the best way to teach, Price said.
At the end of the program, the principals and “A-team” implement a 90-day plan and monitor its progress.
The principals will meet again Feb. 18.