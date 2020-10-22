While the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged many students to go virtual and learn new online platforms, one local accredited school wants to remind the public it has always been virtual and not skipped a beat during the unknown changes in education.
Princeton High School has been around for roughly 30 years but maintained an Alexander City campus located at Jehovah Jireh Ministries for nine years.
The program is open for students in grades nine through 12 and recently opened its platform up to eighth graders.
Last year, Princeton High School International received accreditation through the National Association of Private Schools and chancellor Dr. Rod Williams said NAPS is an excellent private school accreditation.
“We service students throughout the U.S. and even overseas,” Williams said. “We are now on the SAT and ACT listed on all colleges and universities as an accredited high school program.”
The program not only assists high-school aged students but adults of all ages looking to earn their high school diplomas or GEDs.
“We have adults ages 19 to 99 that get their high school diplomas,” Williams said. “We also accept transfer credit from any other high school or GED program, so students who need to take a class or two can do that through us.”
The beauty of being virtual is students have the opportunity to complete schoolwork 24 hours a day, any day of the week and from anywhere in the world.
“They can do work at their own pace on their own time, even on the weekends,” Williams said.
The other benefit of taking as many or as few classes as needed is the program can be altered to each student’s requirements.
“A lot of students transfer to us and can accelerate their coursework or take a traditional pace for their studies,” Williams said.
Using this online platform, students have access to their grade books and can receive assistance from staff members at least five days a week.
“Some school districts have students in these alternative programs that maybe can’t finish so that would hurt their graduation rate,” Williams said. “However, if they finish in our program, that still helps their graduation rates.”
The school was initially created as a Christian Educational Academy and Outreach Ministry of New Millennium, a 501c3 nonprofit, faith-based organization of Jehovah Jireh Bible Institute of Higher Learning.
“We are also a fully accredited bible college and seminary,” Williams said. “The college has been around for about 60 years and we work to partner with different school districts.”
Jehovah Jireh Institute of Higher Learning has learning centers in Georgia and Florida as well as Alabama.
To learn more or to sign up, visit jjbi.education.