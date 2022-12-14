Dec. 12 Tallapoosa County Commission meeting
Buy Now

Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Beverly Price addressed the Tallapoosa County Commission Monday regarding the progress of the school system’s capital improvement projects. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Elected officials from throughout the county's educational sector gathered before the Tallapoosa County Commission Monday for an hour-long presentation. 

Dec.12, 2022 Tallapoosa County Commission meeting
Buy Now

During her presentation, Price presented an illustrated architectural design that displayed the building's future layout.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you