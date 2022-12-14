Elected officials from throughout the county's educational sector gathered before the Tallapoosa County Commission Monday for an hour-long presentation.
Leaders from both area school systems as well as higher education institutions dedicated the session to updating the commission regarding several multi-million dollar capital improvement projects.
Among represented education leaders included Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Beverly Price, Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Ray Porter, Central Alabama Community College (CACC) president Jeff Lynn and county extension coordinator Shane Harris.
Harris noted the combined presence of area educators within the commission’s chambers as historic, and a moment that displayed the Tallapoosa County’s leaders dedication to community partnerships.
“This is the first time I've seen all four [education] entities at a commission meeting,” he said. “I've worked probably with half of the room at least on multiple projects over the last 10 to 20 years. Commission, this is an opportunity for us to unite.”
For Alexander City, in particular, Dr. Beverly Price updated the commission regarding the ongoing development of the school district's new high school.
Price first defined the school system’s mission and noted any capital improvement projects ultimately serve to benefit students and their ongoing development and education.
“I want you to know what drives us every day as we prepare future citizens of not only Tallapoosa County, but what we need to do before the capital projects we have planned,” Price said.
According to Price, of the school’s construction development, the endeavor remains the school system's most costly undertaking with projected estimates at $80 million. Price elaborated on the school’s current funding sources for the project during the meeting, and explained that funds stemmed from both 2020 and 2022 warrants secured by pledge of local education taxes.
Since development began, Price explained that the school district determined a suitable construction location for the campus, which will be at the Charles E. Bailey Sr. Sportplex near the facility’s older horse riding arena.
Price also reported results from recent geographical surveys performed in the area with the school district completing both traffic and wetlands studies of the terrain.
“We just had a traffic study completed, and it has been deemed that the proposed entry and exit is viable for us to build on the site,” Price said. “A wetland study has also been completed, but there is a concern with a stream that flows through the property. In order to be able to use the land as planned, we will need to secure a nationwide permit and that approval is very favorable.”
Price also remarked that the school system is conducting a geotechnical study, with an initial phase of borings complete and two additional phases of study planned.
“It will be done in three stages so as not to disrupt [the landscape] should we ever come to a point where we see that it's not viable. The results did reveal some rock, however, it's not as much as we anticipate, but as of right now the site does appear to be favorable,” Price said.
If all reports are favorable, Price predicts that a construction bid could be set as early as June of 2023.
Once construction begins, the anticipated construction time would likely span 28-30 months, giving a projected move-in date of 2026.