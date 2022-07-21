Dr. Beverly Price is seeking to make her position as superintendent permanent as she submitted her candidacy to the school district this week.
The Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB), which is assisting with filling the position's vacancy, have recommended five candidates to the board of education.
The school district partnered with the AASB to search for applicants based on community survey results that were collected earlier in July. Michael Barber, a representative from the organization, met with board members on Thursday, July 21, during a regularly scheduled meeting to announce the final candidates.
According to Barber, his organization received over 20 applicants for the position, with many from school districts across the country.
Ultimately, the pool of selected applicants were narrowed down to four candidates from various Alabama school districts and one-out-of-state candidate based in North Carolina.
Among the in-state candidates included:
Stephen Hall, the current assistant superintendent at Attalla City Schools
John Jacobs, current superintendent at the Randolph County School System
Alan Miller, director of special services at the Phenix City Schools
Beverly Price, interim superintendent at Alexander City Schools
Linda Carr is the only out-of-state candidate, with her currently being superintendent of the Washington County School District in North Carolina.
During the meeting, board members delved into each candidate's backgrounds and qualifications.
Price, who was appointed interim superintendent in April following the departure of then-superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, was the only candidate from within the school district.
According to a resolution passed by the Alexander City Schools Board of Education, Price's term is set to expire at the end of October, but her tenure could be extended should the board vote to instill her as the permanent superintendent now that she has submitted her candidacy.
The board of education is currently reviewing the candidates and will begin holding interviews in the weeks ahead.
