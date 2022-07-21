Alexander City Schools Price
Dr. Beverly Price's term is set to expire at the end of October, but her tenure could be extended should the board vote to instill her as the next superintendent. 

 File / The Outlook

Dr. Beverly Price is seeking to make her position as superintendent permanent as she submitted her candidacy to the school district this week.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

