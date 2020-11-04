The United States presidential race is still too close to call.
As of 6 p.m., the Associated Press is reporting Joe Biden with 264 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 214. To win the election, one candidate needs 270 electoral votes, but the Trump campaign is calling to recount some of the votes.
There are ballots that still need to be counted as votes are still out in several key states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and North Carolina. Biden has won Wisconsin and Michigan, according to AP.
Biden is one state away — any state — from crossing the threshold and becoming president-elect.
Trump's campaign manager said he will request a recount in Wisconsin although it may be up to two weeks before one can begin. Trump is also saying he will sue Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Election experts are warning it could take quite some time to finalize the results of the election and declare a clear winner. With a historical amount of mail-in and absentee ballots, counting is a time-consuming process and workers are ensuring each and every ballot is counted.