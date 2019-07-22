What started as feeding local workers during lunchtime turned into opening a Mexican restaurant for Alexander City resident Lina Rajos Moreno.
Moreno owns Lina’s Mexican Store, and after getting told by workers to open a restaurant for everyone she started it in her second store on Broad Street.
“(I) started making barbecue, chicharrón things like that and (I) would set it up in (my) store and people would come in and they would enjoy it and that’s what got (me) into this business of selling Hispanic food and cooking,” Moreno said in Spanish, which was translated by employee Carolina Nietl.
Taquiera Avita opened in May and serves food Moreno learned to make in Veracruz, Mexico. The restaurant serves tacos, empanadas, tortas, quesadillas, burritos Mexicanos, tacos dorados, picadas and tostadas.
“(I like) sharing the culture and (I’d) like to invite everybody if they have the possibility and the health to come in and taste our food,” Moreno said.
The restaurant translates to “Avita’s Taco Shop” and Moreno named it after her niece.
Moreno likes cooking everything on the menu including daily specials.
“One of the main reasons (I) opened the place (is because) most of the specials are something that (I cook),” Moreno said. “The specials are something that (I enjoy) doing because they’re something different every day for workers and visitors to come and eat.”
Moreno said business has been going well since starting in May.
Taquiera Avita is located on 60 Broad St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.