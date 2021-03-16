Weather can surprise almost anyone but with possible bad weather on the way, area residents can do a few things to be ready especially with predicted Wednesday night weather.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Jason Moran said one of the biggest things is the ability to receive weather alerts.
“Everyone needs multiple ways to get weather notifications,” Moran said. “A properly programmed weather radio and Tallapoosa Alert are great here. There are also weather apps from local media.”
Moran said some weather sirens in Tallapoosa County are still operational but shouldn’t be the only way for residents to receive notifications.
Anyone can register for Tallapoosa Alert through the county’s website at tallaco.com through the EMA page under the departments tab. There a user will enter information such as email and telephone and the type of alerts a user wants to receive. The alerts can come via text message, phone call and email.
Weather radios are user programmed by zip code to receive alerts. When the National Weather Service issues alerts for an area, programmed weather radios sound off.
The National Weather Service is tracking storms across the country that could affect Tallapoosa County Wednesday night into Thursday. Moran said there is a marginal risk for Tuesday but the main area of concern is Wednesday night.
“The threat level increases to moderate,” Moran said. “The forecast is higher for long-track tornadoes and predicted wind speeds could approach 80 mph. There is also golf-ball sized hail predicted.”
Moran and other first responders spend years developing plans for weather events. Those plans include possible responses. The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges as in-person meetings are limited.
“We try and prepare as much as possible ahead of it,” Moran said. “We do all that we can via phone, ZOOM and email.”
Local authorities are already scheduling to open shelters across Tallapoosa County Wednesday in anticipation of possible weather. There are community safe rooms in Daviston next to the senior center and in Tallassee just behind city hall in Tallapoosa County.
The Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville, Alexander City City Hall and the basement of the New Site Volunteer Fire Department will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday as shelters.
“I encourage everyone to take advantage of the shelters,” Moran said. “CDC guidelines still apply. Masks are required and social distancing as much as possible.”