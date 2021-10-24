Cliff Williams / The Outlook Sharon Johnston-Bain, left, Larry Bain and Lori Rayfield along with Johnston-Bain’s mother pose for a photograph in a newly renovated room the Bains helped fund in honor of Rayfield.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Russell Medical staff and friends look over a newly renovated pre- and post-op patient room.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to be able to do this for Lori (Rayfield),” Sharon said. “We really felt like her legacy was important here. We have had multiple surgeries ourselves and have been in these rooms before.
“I kind of got tired of Larry asking me to change the channel all the time. He really wanted that VCR for his man cave.”
Rayfield said the renovation of the rooms doesn’t change her job much in serving the patients but will improve patient care. Rayfield should know as she has been serving surgery patients for almost three decades. It’s a service Larry Bain and Sharon Johnston-Bain are proud to honor.
“I just hope they know what a positive impact this will have on our patients who use that room,” a humble Rayfield said. “I have witnessed it with my own eyes just since the painting of the walls and putting the floors in, our patients come in stressed and anxious, to have to sit in a cold, bland room for hours and nothing to focus on except themselves. They act differently in that room. It’s more warm. It feels more like home and they are more relaxed, less tense. It makes such a huge impact.”
Rayfield was emotional talking about a gift in her honor to the Russell Medical Foundation to make the renovation possible.
“I just want to give a heartfelt thank you to Sharon and Larry,” Rayfield said. “I’m very humbled by this and by their gesture and generosity. I don’t feel like I deserve this by any means.”
Russell Medical Foundation director Tammy Jackson is friends with the couple and said they are also good friends of the foundation.
“We are excited about this,” Jackson said. “We have been ready to do this for a while.
They wanted to do this themselves. They wanted to do something to honor Lori.”
Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace echoed Jackson.
“It is a great day in the history of our hospital,” Peace said. “It is certainly a great recognition for one of our own in Lori but also a family that loves her so much that they wanted to do something because of the years of her compassion she has provided here.”
