Hometown friends and family of Kayla White will gather for a prayer vigil Friday in support of the Alexander City native who lost her son to a murder-suicide last week.
Tate Buening, 10, was shot and killed by his father Brian Buening, 37, shortly before Brian turned the gun on himself at his Harvest home Friday, three days before his custody hearing. White had filed an emergency motion for modification of their custody arrangement last month out of fear for her son's safety, but the hearing was not set for another 30 days.
In that emergency motion, White's attorney cited the "material change in circumstances" that warrant the halting of Brian's visitation rights, including his alcohol abuse and death threats directed at White during scheduled visitation times.
The Madison County district court filing cites Brian's PTSD and depression as a danger to Tate, stating, "The husband is extremely violent when his PTSD and/or depression are left untreated or he is consuming alcohol during an episode." The filing also states Brian had a "lengthy history of suicidal ideations" with two near-fatal attempts and had frequently threatened to kill White verbally and through expletive-laden text message.
In a Facebook post Sunday, White describes how she was the one to find her son dead after requesting a welfare check from the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
"Everyone failed us. Everyone failed Tate," White wrote on Facebook, adding she'd be "fighting this (B.S.) court system to create better laws to protect our babies from monsters" and fighting for gun law reform.
"Someone with two suicide attempts and violent history should not be allowed to buy guns," she wrote.
In a GoFundMe campaign launched in aid of White and her husband Ross, a friend describes Tate as "a bubbly boy that loved life and laughing."
"He never met a stranger, young or old," the GoFundMe page reads. " He was such a joy to watch him as he entertained by acting goofy or dancing. The loss of this shining light leaves a hole in the hearts of all that knew him."
The prayer vigil, hosted by Amanda Bryant, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Pam Robinson Field at the Sportplex, where White used to play softball.