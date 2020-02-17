All one needs is love on a day like Valentine’s Day, and for one local flower shop, prayer is a key piece of the puzzle.
Florists across the nation kick it into high gear every February to complete the massive amounts of orders their flower shops obtain. In Alexander City, Grace’s Flowers has been hard at work fulfilling more than 200 orders this week for the big day — Valentine’s Day.
“Valentine’s is the busiest holiday of the year, and it starts about a week before the day,” Grace’s Flowers owner Susie Kelly said.
Grace’s is one of many that gathers an immense amount of orders during this season. To add onto the hundreds of orders shops have stacked up for Valentine’s Day, they have to keep in mind the possible funeral flowers and other flower arrangements they have to prepare during the hectic season.
Faith and having humor is what gets Grace’s employees through the season.
“No. 1 thing is you pray,” Kelly said.
Kelly explained there’s a lot of chance when preparing for Valentine’s Day. A small fortune is spent in hopes of it being a successful and busy holiday for the shop. Mix that with the seemingly endless prep work and the week leading up to the holiday becomes frenzied.
Kelly said a lot of time goes into preparing the beautifully designed flower bouquets. Staff has to order flowers, cut them properly and make sure they are very hydrated, which has proven to be a difficult and tedious task due to the dry spell that occurred recently.
“We have to preserve them and get them ready,” Kelly said.
The week leading up to Valentine’s Day is filled with receiving and completing orders simultaneously.
“The phone doesn’t stop ringing, you hope, and there it goes. It’s wild and chaotic,” said Kelly.
The workers of Grace’s Flowers believe besides designing bouquets, the hardest part of the entire process is spacing out their deliveries. Unfortunately, not all orders can be delivered the morning of Valentine’s Day, which is usually the requested time for most of their customers.
The flowers Grace’s sell most around this time are red roses, tulips and gerbera daisies. Along with these arrangements employees produce a large amount of rose vases and cut flower vases as well.
Not only do the employees of Grace’s Flowers arrange and deliver beautiful bouquets for the special day, they often give advice to their customers for a special note that accompanies their flowers.
Going above and beyond is typical for this local florist shop. Kelly said the most emotional part of her job is receiving calls from military officers who are overseas wishing to place an order for their significant others. Grace’s employees take pride in their work and cherish when they can go the extra mile for their customers.
According to myteleflora.com, statistics show flowers represent 79% of all sales for the holiday. Kelly said receiving flowers for Valentine’s Day would be a novelty for her because she doesn’t usually get them, but she would like the gesture.
A 2019 survey conducted by About Flowers produced statistics on those who buy flowers when the special occasion arrives. 52% answered they bought flowers for their spouses and another 24% answered they buy flowers for their significant other.