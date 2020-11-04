The power is back on in Alexander City, but not everywhere in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties.
Alexander City Light Department superintendent Ricky Waller said his department has done all it can to restore power until property owners make repairs.
“As of about 3 p.m. Sunday, we had power to all customers,” Waller said. “There are a few who still don’t but we have to wait for an electrician to repair something at the home.”
Waller said homes still without power have an issue a licensed electrician will have to repair. The damage includes bent weather poles and meter boxes pulled from homes.
Waller said the entire system, from the services to the poles to the substation, is back to normal.
Hurricane Zeta passed through in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 29 damaging parts of the city’s electrical grid. The Alexander City Light Department quickly had crews working to restore power. Two utility crews from Guntersville came to assist and Bill Electric of Alexander City also assisted. Other departments helped support the operation.
“Parks and (recreation) helped drag debris,” Waller said. “Other departments also helped clear streets and trees.”
Waller said new Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird brought biscuits by the light department each morning during the restoration.
Alexander City wasn’t the only area to lose power. Hurricane Zeta swiped a large path across Alabama and more than 100,000 statewide lost power including some in Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties.
As of 2:30 p.m Wednesday, Alabama Power has 7,850 customers statewide without power — 580 of those customers are in Coosa County. Another 68 are in Tallapoosa County. Central Alabama Electric Cooperative lists on its website 434 customers in Coosa County, 31 in Elmore County and 21 in Tallapoosa County still without power.
Currently the largest outage areas are in Chilton, Dallas, Perry and Wilcox counties with a combined 4,329 Alabama Power Customers without power.