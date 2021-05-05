Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Tallapoosa County officials consider themselves lucky that Tuesday’s storm didn’t create more havoc.
As the evening squall line passed through the area it brought high winds, a quick and heavy rain and lightning.
“We had random trees and power outages throughout the county but nothing localized,” Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran said. “As of Wednesday morning we still have some residents without power.”
Moran said given the severe winds across the county, he considers the area did well heeding the storm warnings with no major injuries.
“A whole family was inside their home in the Reeltown area when a tree fell into the home,” Moran said. “They were able to escape but there was one minor injury. It was a really strong storm.”
Power was out in Dadeville much of Tuesday night. According to Alabama Power outages in Tallapoosa County were still affecting about 2,700 customers as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and about 42,000 statewide.
Tallapoosa County commissioner John McKelvey was out on the roads Tuesday night after the storm helping clear the way.
“It appears the worst of it was on Main Street in Jacksons Gap with trees down,” McKelvey said. “We also had trees down on Sanford Road and Campground Road. We made the roads passable Tuesday night and back at work Wednesday working to further clear the roads.”
Winds rolled back parts of a metal roof on the old V.F.W. in Jacksons Gap in line with the trees down on Main Street. Winds also broke a utility pole supporting an AT&T fiber optic line across U.S. Highway 280. The downed lined caused U.S. Highway 280 to be closed for a time Tuesday night until crews could temporarily hoist it into place. Traffic was soon flowing slowly under the line. Crews completed work Wednesday morning.
Alexander City also saw damage from the storm.
“We had multiple trees down and power outages across town,” Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird said. “The area around Dean Road was the worst. The light department and street department were checking things out almost immediately after the storm passed.”
Lightning in the area struck the bell tower of the First United Methodist Church of Alexander City. The Alexander City Fire Department fought back flames coming from under the eaves of the tower. After a few hours the fire was out and appears most of the damage is contained to the bell tower.
Fighting the fire led to other issues in Alexander City.
“We have some water leaks where the lines blew out as a result of the pressure being up to fight the fire,” Baird said.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...
Tallapoosa River At Wadley affecting Chambers, Randolph and
Tallapoosa Counties.
.Flooding continues on the Tallapoosa River Basin near Wadley and a
flood warning remains in effect.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if
conditions warrant.
&&
...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Tallapoosa River At Wadley.
* Until Thursday morning.
* At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1 feet
late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
* Impact...At 20.0 feet, Some flooding occurs in lower lying areas
around Wadley. Between 22 and 25 feet the bridge over Beaverdam
Creek floods.
&&