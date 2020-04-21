As of Monday night, Sunday’s storm damage is being determined to be from straight-line winds.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Jason Moran said the weather passing through the area left damage in many parts of Tallapoosa County but has not been ruled as a tornado.
“What I have seen, it’s going to be a wind event,” Moran said Monday afternoon. “We haven’t ruled out a tornado. I have communicated with the National Weather Service and they haven’t sent a team to investigate yet.”
Moran said the NWS would be the entity to make the determination if the damage across the area was from a tornado.
Moran said the majority of damage is in three tracks, One started in the Wind Creek Farms area , went to Wind Creek State Park to Point Windy then toward the northside of Dadeville. Another track started over in Coosa County entering Tallapoosa County between just west of Walmart in Alexander City crossing the northside of Alexander City through the Five Points area to Parrish Hills. The last track started in the Rock Springs area and went toward Eagle Creek.
“It’s not just those three paths but the damage was concentrated there,” Moran said. “Most everything was blown in the same direction — east northeast.”
Moran said lots of trees were down and many structures were damaged.
“We had three injuries (in Tallapoosa County) and they were minor,” Moran said.
Numerous trees fell in Wind Creek State Park on Sunday morning as the storm passed through and damaged many RVs.
Wind Creek lost power and will likely be without until Tuesday. The park is closed but is hopeful to reopen in most capacities Wednesday or by the end of the week.
The weather event came with lots of wind, rain and hail. Many residents in Alexander City experienced golf-ball size hail pelting roofs and driven by the rain into the sides of homes. According to Alexander City councilmember Bobby Tapley, 8½ inches of rain fell on Alexander City on Sunday, which is part of total of 46 inches which fallen since the new year.
The wind did its damage Sunday to the power grid in the area. While Alabama Power services many in Tallapoosa County, Alexander City Light and Power services the city limits. Crews from Dothan, Sylacauga, Tuskegee and Opelika are helping restore power to customers.
“As of Monday afternoon, we still have between 1,000 and 1,300 customers without power,” Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “We have made good progress since Sunday morning in restoring power.”
Spraggins said most customers should have their power restored in the next two days but some could take up to a week.
Alabama Power said Monday night around 7:30 about 1,200 of 21,000 customers were still without power in Tallapoosa County.
Spraggins said most of the damage in Alexander City was concentrated in the northern part of the city from Five Points to Booker Street, I Street, K Street and over to Parrish Hills.
“There are a lot of broken utility poles,” Spraggins said. “Those areas are where most of the power outages are too.”
Spraggins said crews will work until about 9 p.m. each night and return in the morning to restore power. With crews coming from other Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) companies, Spraggins said the city was feeding them meals.
Spraggins said hail likely damaged more than 1,000 homes with wind pushing the ice onto roofs and pitting many walls.
Help is coming from more than just AMEA members.
“I spoke with Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis (Monday),” Spraggins said. “He offered their help. We helped them last year following the tornado.”
Spraggins said Wetumpka will likely send a brush truck to help remove the debris. It is the same help Alexander City gave Wetumpka more than a year ago. Spraggins asked citizens to bring storm debris to the curbside and brush trucks would transport it as best they can manage.
Spraggins said officials will open the parking lot behind the public works facility to dump limbs and other storm debris instead of taking it to the dump.
“We hope we can do like Wetumpka and burn a lot of it,” Spraggins said. “It will be open to allow Alexander City residents to bring their storm debris if they don’t want to wait for the brush truck.”
Spraggins also said if Alexander City homeowners hire a contractor to do the work, the contractor will be allowed to use the dump site on Railey Road.
Spraggins said a generator was in place on Bonita Drive to power water pumps used to supply water to the Goodwater and Hollis communities. He said Alabama Power is working to restore power to the area.
Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said his county suffered damage from the Sunday storm as well.
“We had our first storm damage about 6:30 a.m.,” Howell said. “We had several areas of significant damage especially with a line from Rockford to Hanover to Kellyton.”
Howell said as many as 3,000 Coosa County residents were without power at one point in time and no injuries were reported.
About 800 Alabama Power customers in Coosa County remained without power out of 4,5000 customers as of 7:30 Monday night.
“We had trees on homes and some with significant damage,” Howell said. “I feel we were pretty lucky though.”
Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said his city escaped the storm with only a minor injury and about 10 to 20 homes damaged.
“We lost a lot of big trees,” Smith said. “I would guess 250 or more, several around my house.”
Most power has been restored but some Alabama Power customers remain without power.
Smith joked he now has plenty of fuel for a favorite pastime barbequing from trees that fell in his yard.
“I’m a (BBQ) pitmaster,” Smith said. “I now have a good selection of wood — oak, pecan and even some plum.”
Smith said Dadeville is encouraging its residents to move storm debris to the curb to allow the brush truck to pick it up.
Smith said Dadeville has great support from all its residents.
“We have had all sorts of help,” Smith said. “Everyone has just been great in helping cleanup.”
Moran said he feels like Tallapoosa County escaped the worst of the damage.
“I feel the whole county was lucky,” Moran said. “It could have been a lot worse.”