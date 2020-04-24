Electricity should be restored to most of the remaining homes with outages in Alexander City today following Sunday’s storm and wind event.
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said utility crews have been working hard since soon after the storm took power away from nearly 1,300 homes Sunday.
“We have been making good progress given all the destruction of the electrical system,” Spraggins said. “We were afraid we wouldn’t be able to do as much (Thursday) but the bad storms they predicted didn’t come.”
Spraggins said the majority of the 100 homes still without power are in one neighborhood.
“Fifty to 60 are in the back of Parrish Hills,” Spraggin said. “The front part of the neighborhood is on now. It is fed from Highway 63. The back part is fed through the woods from Highway 22.”
Spraggins said the storm pushed many trees into the line breaking it many places and breaking poles.
“It’s hard to get to,” he said. “They are having to use bulldozers to push the (utility) trucks into place.”
Spraggins said many residences on Booker, Carver and I streets had power restored Thursday.
“We made great progress there,” Spraggins said. “We got the majority of the work in those areas done.”
Spraggins said a few homes on Caroline Road, Houston Street and Warren Hill were also still without power.
Spraggins said city light and power would help restore power to homes which would ordinarily have to wait for an electrician.
“They had their services ripped from the sides of their homes,” Spraggins said. “Those services are normally put in place by electricians. Many of them are poor. Our guys will start going by (today) and doing that to help them out in this case. It might roll into Saturday.”
Spraggins said officials are documenting everything to see if Alexander City might qualify for federal through disaster declaration.
“We are documenting all expenses,” Spraggins said. “It takes $7.2 million in damages to qualify for help.”
Spraggins said he hopes the city can combine efforts with Covington and Pike counties to join the damage totals across Tallapoosa County from Sunday’s storms to qualify for the federal funds.
As rebuilding of the electrical grid in Alexander City starts to wrap up, Spraggins said Alexander City Parks and Recreation director Sonny Wilson has been organizing meals for the utility crews, many of which have come from Riviera Utilities in Foley, Dothan, Tuskegee, Opelika and Sylacauga. Spraggins said Wilson has organized a celebration for the crews.
“He is asking for everyone who can to come line the road to cheer and wave at them as they come in for lunch (today),” Spraggins said.
Those wanting to thank the linemen are asked to enter the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex from Elkahatchee and be in place by 11:30 a.m.
Signs are welcome as is horn honking but residents are asked to stay in their cars due to social distancing protocol.