Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) patched portions of Highway 63 South in front of Central Alabama Community College and Alex City Marine Monday morning. The spots had develop long potholes. The process removed portions of the pavement before new asphalt was applied and rolled. Crews left cones and trucks in place for a time as the asphalt cured to try to prevent traffic from pushing it out. Traffic was rerouted as the repairs were made.
Potholes repaired by state on Highway 63
Cliff Williams
Staff Writer
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
