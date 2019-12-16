There is a threat for severe thunderstorms from 4 p.m. this evening until 7 a.m. Tuesday across Central Alabama. Tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and large hail are all possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran advises having multiple ways to receive weather information and to have an emergency plan. Tallapoosa ALERT is available for all to download.
The Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville will open at 10 p.m. tonight for residents to have a safe place for shelter.
Tallapoosa County Schools will delay until 10 a.m. Tuesday and bus routes will begin at approximately 8 a.m.
Alexander City Schools will all be delayed by two hours. Jim Pearson Elementary School and Stephens Elementary School will start at 9:40 a.m.; Radney Elementary School and Benjamin Russell will start at 9:30 a.m.; and Alexander City Middle School will start at 9:35 a.m.