Most everyone despises income tax season.
Taxpayers put off paying taxes until the last minute and the penalty for not paying is hefty. The rush creates an environment for those with ulterior motives to operate — scammers.
Scams surrounding income taxes and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is something Volunteer Connections of Central Alabama (VCCA) project director Carley Cummings has seen before and it is coming up again.
“People have taxes and the IRS on their minds right now,” Cummings said. “Some see emails and receive calls from those trying to take advantage of them.”
Cummings said there are a few telltale signs someone is not with the IRS.
“The IRS will always send the taxpayer a letter,” Cummings said. “They will never ask for credit card information over the phone.”
The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration Office of Investigations offers warning signs someone might be scamming a taxpayer. The organization says scammers will tell intended victims they owe taxes and must pay using a prepaid debit card, money order, wire transfer or gift card. Scammers will often threaten those who refuse to pay with being charged with a criminal violation or immediate arrest.
Scammers will use phone methods to make it appear a call is coming from the United States and will often know the last four digits of a taxpayer’s Social Security number. They may even call back saying they are the police or other government agency trying to collect unpaid taxes.
Bogus emails can also be used. Cummings said VCCA clients have seen this scam too.
“Last year we had a fellow bring us an email that said it was from the IRS,” Cummings said. “He said he wasn’t going to open it.”
Cummings said he deleted it. Cummings said the IRS will never make first contact with a taxpayer by email or phone.
“It is always by letter first,” Cummings said. “If a taxpayer has questions about a possible scam they are welcome to contact us at 256-234-0347.”