The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory and severe storm risk for Tallapoosa County.
According to Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, the wind advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight through Friday at 9 p.m. The winds may range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts possibly reaching 50 mph.
Moran said this can result in trees coming down and power outages, not directly related to storm activity.
Moving into Friday, a slight risk level is issued with the threat time ranging from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. A slight risk is a level two out of five category with damaging winds up to 60 mph and possible tornadoes.
Moran advises individuals to be weather aware through reliable alerts. Local weather alerts are available on the Tallapoosa County EMA website powered through EverBridge.
Additionally, weather alerts can be enabled on mobile phones through wireless emergency alerts (WEA), which will send notifications when any type of warning is issued in the area.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...central Alabama.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
