For Tallapoosa and Coosa County, the National Weather Service issued a slight risk, a level two out of five risk category for Thursday afternoon and evening.
With the slight risk, listed areas can expect 60 mph winds, quarter size hail and possible tornadoes. For Tallapoosa and Coosa County, the predicted threat time is from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday night. However, severe storms are likely around noon Thursday and may occur through midnight Friday.
With the possibility of tornadoes, Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), said the following shelters are available, Dadeville Courthouse starting at 5 p.m., the FEMA Safe Room in Daviston, the basement of the New Site Fire Department and the FEMA Safe Room in Tallassee.
“Please take all watches and warnings seriously and have a plan,” Moran said.
To receive more weather updates, individuals can use NOAA weather radio, enable wireless emergency alerts (WEA) on their mobile phones or sign up for the Tallapoosa County EMA’s emergency alerts through EverBridge.
