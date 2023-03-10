According to the National Weather Service (NWS), severe storms will be rolling in from Sunday afternoon to early evening for Tallapoosa and Coosa County.
The NWS issued a slight risk, which is a level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat. The storms may contain up to 60 mph winds and quarter size hail.
As of Friday afternoon, possible tornadoes are not mentioned in the NWS statement. Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran said it is always a good idea to have reliable ways to receive weather alerts.
Individuals can access weather alerts through NOAA weather radios or Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), which are mobile phone alerts that will inform individuals about tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings in their area.
The Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency also has a local weather alert system powered by Everbridge. Residents can sign up for alerts through the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency’s website.
