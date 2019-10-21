The City of Alexander City owns the property off Central Boulevard containing the pond Russell Corp. used for fire suppression which was recently drained.
The property has been assigned to the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department and the department is trying to determine what to do with the property.
“We don’t know if there is a spring under the pond or not,” parks and rec director Sonny Wilson said. “We started to drain it last week and the rains came back.”
Wilson said the department is trying to figure out what can be done with property and it may return to a pond if a spring is found. While draining it, Wilson said fish were found and relocated.
“We found about 60 crappie, a couple carp and few bass,” Wilson said. “We captured them and took them to the pond at the (Charles E. Bailey) Sportplex.”
Wilson said the rain will force the department to again open the valves to the pond created to help fight potential fires in the Russell campus.
“We will have to drain it again after the rains,” Wilson said. “We want to figure out what can be done with the property.”