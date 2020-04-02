Russell Medical continues to get positive cases of COVID-19 returned.
Wednesday Russell Medical director of marketing said it had 19 positive tests returned since Russell Medical started testing for the coronavirus. Tuesday saw a total of 11 positives since the start. Foy said Russell Medical has submitted 271 tests so far and received 201 of those back from the lab.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 1,106 confirmed cases with 7,774 tests performed. ADPH has Tallapoosa County with 14 confirmed cases and one death related to COVID-19. ADPH has Lee County with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths.
East Alabama Medical center said it had 30 patients currently hospitalized with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis and 16 patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged. It currently has 20 patients hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 but have tested negative.
EAMC has submitted 1,325 tests, 948 were negative and 246 are pending. EAMC said 11.9% of its tests have returned positive for COVID-19.
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, ADPH reported 45 confirmed cases and four deaths related to COVID-19 in Chambers County. Elmore County has 15 confirmed cases, Coosa County has four confirmed and Clay County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19.