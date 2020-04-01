Although the number of positive coronavirus cases increased by just a few, the Alabama Department of Public Health is now reporting 1,013 confirmed across the state as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The death toll from the illness has risen to 17 — an increase of four since Tuesday night’s report. There is a total of 26 deaths reported in the state, but the ADPH has clarified these two categories and will separate reported deaths and confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.
Locally, Tallapoosa County saw an increase of one case in the official numbers. As of Wednesday morning, there are now 13 confirmed cases in the county, including one death, and still four positive cases in Coosa County. There are 12 in Elmore County.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 7,774 people as of Wednesday morning. ADPH's website states it updates this number once per day.
Current cases in each county as of 10: are listed below:
Autauga (7)
Baldwin (20)
Bibb (3)
Blount (5)
Bullock (3)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (10)
Chambers (37)
Cherokee (2)
Chilton (11)
Choctaw (3)
Clay (2)
Cleburne (6)
Colbert (4)
Coosa (4)
Covington (2)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (8)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (4)
Elmore (12)
Escambia (1)
Etowah (9)
Fayette (1)
Franklin (3)
Greene (3)
Hale (1)
Houston (8)
Jackson (8)
Jefferson (282)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (12)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (77)
Limestone (22)
Lowndes (1)
Macon (1)
Madison (101)
Marengo (4)
Marion (9)
Marshall (6)
Mobile (56)
Monroe (1)
Montgomery (31)
Morgan (20)
Pickens (4)
Pike (4)
Randolph (3)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (15)
Shelby (87)
Sumter (1)
Talladega (7)
Tallapoosa (13)
Tuscaloosa (30)
Walker (32)
Washington (3)
Wilcox (3)
Winston (2)