A highly traveled road between U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 49 will be repaved and it will only cost Tallapoosa County 10% of its costs.
Tallapoosa County administrator Blake Beck said the approximately six miles of road will mostly be paid for by the State of Alabama.
“It is a project through the High Risk Rural Roads Grant program,” Beck told the Tallapoosa County Commission at its Monday meeting. “We will have to match 10%.”
Beck said the monies are not available every year from the state for Tallapoosa County. The commission approved an agreement at Monday’s meeting to partner with the state to pave the road.
The commission also voted to refund just more than $400 in fines to Jack’s for late payment of sales tax. Beck explained to the commission the company had a new statewide accountant who was responsible and made the online payment at 5 p.m. instead of by the 4 p.m. deadline.
New voting machines for the disabled will be coming to Tallapoosa County without the expense of Tallapoosa County tax monies. Tallapoosa County probate judge Tal East asked the commission to spend $12,155.50 of federal money to partner with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office to upgrade the electronic voting machines. East said the state will supply $62,844.50 to complete the $75,000 purchase. The more than $12,000 in federal money has tight constraints on how it can be spent and would be lost in a few months if it went unspent.
Residents of Lakeview Estates complained about the condition of their road. Residents said for two decades they have been promised an upgrade to the water distribution system in the area by the Jacksons Gap Water Authority and understand the road doesn’t need to be repaired until after the water issues are resolved. Currently the area is served by a 3-inch water main without fire hydrants and residents would like to see it replaced with a 6-inch main with fire hydrants.
Commissioner Emma Jean Thweatt said she would inquire about the water project and get back with the residents.
The commission went into executive session for approximately 30 minutes to discuss economic development. Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance’s Chad Odom and Denise Walls and Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari were present. The commission took no action when it returned to its regular session.
District 3 commissioner John McKelvey was absent from the meeting.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the April 12 meeting
• Approved warrants and purchase orders
• Approved Family Medical Leave Act leave for two county employees
• Was reminded the Tallapoosa County courthouses will be closed May 31 in observance of Memorial Day and June 7 in observance of Jefferson Davis’ birthday
The Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled to meet again at 9 a.m. Monday, 14.