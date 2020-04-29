During these unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic, small businesses seem to be taking one of the largest hits on a financial scale. Now more than ever is a vital time to support local and Chapman Trading Co. is providing the opportunity to do so.
While not a local Tallapoosa County business itself, Chapman Trading Co. of Sandersville, Georgia, understands the importance of communities standing strong together. It is printing and selling “We are Alexander City” T-shirts and a portion of the proceeds is going directly into the pockets of Alex City business owners.
“At the end of the day we’re just trying to help people,” owner Zeke Chapman said. “We’re a small business so we get it.”
Alex City resident Sarah Kerley of Kerley Clinic of Chiropractic went to college with Chapman’s full-time graphic artist Candice Willis. When she saw Chapman Trading Co. making T-shirts for other communities, Kerley reached out to Willis about starting an online store for Alex City.
“I just know people are suffering, especially in small towns like this,” Kerley said. “Small family-run businesses are being affected and it’s just heartbreaking.”
When Kerley saw the company was doing this stronger together movement for other counties in Georgia and willing to ship out of state, she jumped on the idea.
“Sarah asked if we could do it for Alex City,” Chapman said. “We’ve grown this program by word of mouth. We don’t start a store unless someone asks us to.”
The company has already printed and sold shirts for about 24 counties in Georgia and Alex City is currently the only out-of-state location.
“I was glad we could open something like this; I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Kerley said. “We’ve been fortunate to not have to cut hours (at Kerley Clinic of Chiropractic) and we’ve been able to stay open as an essential business. That’s been a blessing but not everyone is that fortunate.”
Orders have already raised $1,500 for Alex City businesses since the store opened Friday.
“We will ship the first batch of shirts (today) and most people will get them Friday,” Chapman said.
The soft-style T-shirts, which range in size from small to 3XL and available in four colors, are $18, $10 of which goes to the business of the customer’s choice.
“We made a Facebook post that we left up for about two days and people could nominate a business in the area — either product or service-based; we’re just didn’t do franchises,” Chapman said. “We’re not an information company, so we asked Sarah to vet the list we compiled to make sure it was accurate and things were spelled correctly.”
The final list includes more than 50 local businesses.
“I tried to get the word out there and got in touch with the (Alexander City) Chamber (of Commerce) because they can reach so many more people,” Kerley said. “But by the time he created the post to the time nominations were closing it was maybe 48 hours, so it had to be done fast. But it was getting around and nominations went up fast.”
When a customer orders a T-shirt, he or she chooses which business to support and at the end of the two-week period that the store will be opened, Chapman said his company will write checks in the appropriate amount to each one.
“We took all the orders through Sunday at 10 p.m. and compiled them to print and be shipped,” Chapman said. “We have about 130 going out (today). We’ll compile orders again Sunday and get that batch ready to ship.”
The online store will close in about 10 days, so orders need to be placed before that. The link to the site can be found on the Chapman Trading Co. Facebook page.
“I told my husband, ‘What if someone only gets $10?’” Kerley said. “He said, ‘Well that could be a big deal for them.’”
Chapman Trading Co. isn’t making profit off the shirts and simply wanted to help out other businesses.
“We want to grow our fundraising side of the business; it’s a good opportunity,” Chapman said. “We’re lucky to stay busy with this but we’re not getting rich; we just want to help people.”