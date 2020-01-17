The last person accused in the murder of 27-year-old LaDarrell Lamar Hart pleaded guilty Thursday as a youthful offender.
Bobby Lee Ponds Jr. accepted a plea deal to serve up to three years probation as a youthful offender to be a witness for prosecutors against Edward Rashun Thomas who was also charged with the murder of Hart.
Ponds, through his attorney Mitch Gavin, said he was in Hart’s Alexander City home along with Thomas when Hart was shot Jan. 18, 2017. Gavin offered details of the night to satisfy Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Ray Martin before his acceptance of the plea agreement.
“Mr. Ponds received a phone call from Mr. Thomas about coming to Dadeville to pick him up and return to Mr. Hart’s residence,” Gavin said. “There was drinking and card playing. Mr Ponds got up from the table and as he returned, without any provocation, Mr. Thomas shot Mr. Hart. He ran from the house and called his sister to pick him up. Mr. Ponds and his sister saw Mr. Thomas walking with two televisions. They picked Mr. Thomas up along with the televisions and returned to Dadeville and unloaded.”
Gavin said Ponds did not contact law enforcement after the shooting.
Assistant district attorney Kevin Hall said the state could prove Ponds provided the gun to Thomas just moments before Thomas was shot, a fact Ponds did not want to agree to at first. After Martin advised it was the only way for him to accept the plea, Ponds agreed to the facts from Gavin and Hall “to support the factual basis behind the charge,” a violation of the youthful offender act with an underlying charge of murder.
Ponds ultimately agreed and Martin formalized the agreement. Ponds will serve three years, the maximum as a youthful offender. The sentence will be split where Ponds will be given credit for the time he served in Tallapoosa County Jail after his arrest and the remainder of the three years to be served as supervised probation. Ponds court records were sealed when Martin approved the deal and youthful offender status granted.
The Outlook reported shortly after the arrest of Ponds and Thomas the two men were seen featured in a rap video entitled “Pistol In My Lap” posted on YouTube. The video was shot two days before the killing and posted the day before Hart was murdered. But after the story circulated, the video was removed from the site and is no longer available.
In a statement to police, Ponds said the gun shown being held by Thomas in that video was the murder weapon.
Testimony by then-Alexander City Police Det. George Long and statements taken from witnesses read at a May 9, 2017 preliminary hearing allege Thomas was the triggerman, shooting Hart once in the chest and once in the head. Ponds helped take items from the scene and helped take evidence from the house, according to testimony.
Thomas was a co-defendant who reluctantly took a plea deal last month for his part in the death. Thomas is currently serving 40 years in prison.