election vote

Polls open today for area municipal elections. Local residents will cast their votes for mayor and city/town councilmembers for their respective municipalities.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Area polling locations are as follows:

Alexander City

District 1: Cooper Community Center, 625 MLK Jr. Blvd. , Alex City

District 2: Housing Authority / Former Boys and Girls Club at Springhill, 2166 County Rd., Alex City

District 3: Alexander City Gas Department, 520 Calhoun St. , Alex City

District 4: Hillabee Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1781 Hialeah Circle, Alex City

District 5: The Mill Two Eighty, 3562 U.S. Highway 280, Alex City

District 6: Fire Station No. 2 at Lake Hill, 209 Adams Circle, Alex City

 

Jacksons Gap

Jacksons Gap Town Hall, 1405 Main St., Jacksons Gap

 

Dadeville

Dadeville Recreation Department, 116 Kids Ct., Dadeville

 

New Site

New Site Town Hall, 12791 Highway 22, New Site

 

Candidates who have qualified for municipal office across Tallapoosa County include:

Alexander City

• Mayor:  Curtis Wood “Woody” Baird, Cynthia Ann Fuller and Tommy Spraggins (Incumbent)

• Council District 1: Garland L. Gamble and Bobby Tapley (Incumbent)

• Council District 2: Audrey “Buffy” Colvin (Incumbent, already elected)

• Council District 3: Scott Hardy (Incumbent, already elected)

• Council District 4: Eric Brown (Incumbent), Raheen D. Ruffin and Frank Tapley

• Council District 5: Chris Brown (Incumbent) and Joseph Fuller

• Council District 6: Tim Funderburk (Incumbent) and Jimmy Keel

 

Dadeville

• Mayor: Jimmy Frank Goodman Sr., Brandon Jones and Wayne Smith (Incumbent)

• Council District 1: Betty Adams (Incumbent) and Darryl Heard

• Council District 2: Brownie Caldwell (Incumbent) and Harold Gamble 

• Council District 3: Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson (Incumbent) and Larry Woodyard

• Council District 4: Trey Davis and Terry Greer

• Council District 5: Tony Wolfe (Incumbent)

 

 

New Site

• Mayor: Phil Blasingame (Incumbent)

• Council Place 1:  Mickey Carter (Incumbent)

• Council Place 2: Christy Bryan Cook and  Blake Sherrer

• Council Place 3:  Billy Daniel (Incumbent)

• Council Place 4:  Cory Clark (Incumbent)

• Council Place 5: Timmy Anderson and  Toby Hanson (Incumbent)

 

Jacksons Gap

• Mayor: Frank Lucas (Incumbent) and Richard R (Rudy Stewart)

• Council Place 1: Dianna Walker, Mike Crouch, Troy Cruz (Incumbent)

• Council Place 2: David Glaze, Patricia Crayton (Incumbent), and Ricky Donald Brewer

• Council Place 3: Allen “Big AL” Crouch, Jeff Walker (Incumbent), and Lee Patterson

• Council Place 4: Jeanette Tuck 

• Council Place 5: Janice Glaze (Incumbent) and Kim Henderson

 

Camp Hill

• Mayor: Messiah Williams-Cole, Dennis Griffin and Ezell Woodyard-Smith (incumbent)

• Council Place 1: Constance Heard and Dwinderling Finley Higgins

• Council Place 2: Derrick Jackson and Juanita Woody

• Council Place 3: Duane Blackwell

• Council Place 4: Dean Bonner (Incumbent) and Robert Shelley

• Council Place 5: Sue Thomas

Voting results will be posted to alexcityoutlook.com as soon as they are made available and be in Wednesday's Outlook.