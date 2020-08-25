Polls open today for area municipal elections. Local residents will cast their votes for mayor and city/town councilmembers for their respective municipalities.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Area polling locations are as follows:
Alexander City
District 1: Cooper Community Center, 625 MLK Jr. Blvd. , Alex City
District 2: Housing Authority / Former Boys and Girls Club at Springhill, 2166 County Rd., Alex City
District 3: Alexander City Gas Department, 520 Calhoun St. , Alex City
District 4: Hillabee Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1781 Hialeah Circle, Alex City
District 5: The Mill Two Eighty, 3562 U.S. Highway 280, Alex City
District 6: Fire Station No. 2 at Lake Hill, 209 Adams Circle, Alex City
Jacksons Gap
Jacksons Gap Town Hall, 1405 Main St., Jacksons Gap
Dadeville
Dadeville Recreation Department, 116 Kids Ct., Dadeville
New Site
New Site Town Hall, 12791 Highway 22, New Site
Candidates who have qualified for municipal office across Tallapoosa County include:
Alexander City
• Mayor: Curtis Wood “Woody” Baird, Cynthia Ann Fuller and Tommy Spraggins (Incumbent)
• Council District 1: Garland L. Gamble and Bobby Tapley (Incumbent)
• Council District 2: Audrey “Buffy” Colvin (Incumbent, already elected)
• Council District 3: Scott Hardy (Incumbent, already elected)
• Council District 4: Eric Brown (Incumbent), Raheen D. Ruffin and Frank Tapley
• Council District 5: Chris Brown (Incumbent) and Joseph Fuller
• Council District 6: Tim Funderburk (Incumbent) and Jimmy Keel
Dadeville
• Mayor: Jimmy Frank Goodman Sr., Brandon Jones and Wayne Smith (Incumbent)
• Council District 1: Betty Adams (Incumbent) and Darryl Heard
• Council District 2: Brownie Caldwell (Incumbent) and Harold Gamble
• Council District 3: Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson (Incumbent) and Larry Woodyard
• Council District 4: Trey Davis and Terry Greer
• Council District 5: Tony Wolfe (Incumbent)
New Site
• Mayor: Phil Blasingame (Incumbent)
• Council Place 1: Mickey Carter (Incumbent)
• Council Place 2: Christy Bryan Cook and Blake Sherrer
• Council Place 3: Billy Daniel (Incumbent)
• Council Place 4: Cory Clark (Incumbent)
• Council Place 5: Timmy Anderson and Toby Hanson (Incumbent)
Jacksons Gap
• Mayor: Frank Lucas (Incumbent) and Richard R (Rudy Stewart)
• Council Place 1: Dianna Walker, Mike Crouch, Troy Cruz (Incumbent)
• Council Place 2: David Glaze, Patricia Crayton (Incumbent), and Ricky Donald Brewer
• Council Place 3: Allen “Big AL” Crouch, Jeff Walker (Incumbent), and Lee Patterson
• Council Place 4: Jeanette Tuck
• Council Place 5: Janice Glaze (Incumbent) and Kim Henderson
Camp Hill
• Mayor: Messiah Williams-Cole, Dennis Griffin and Ezell Woodyard-Smith (incumbent)
• Council Place 1: Constance Heard and Dwinderling Finley Higgins
• Council Place 2: Derrick Jackson and Juanita Woody
• Council Place 3: Duane Blackwell
• Council Place 4: Dean Bonner (Incumbent) and Robert Shelley
• Council Place 5: Sue Thomas
Voting results will be posted to alexcityoutlook.com as soon as they are made available and be in Wednesday's Outlook.