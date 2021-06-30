The Dadeville Police Department requests the community's help in its search for Devoris Shun Crayton, 42, who left his residence on June 28 and has not returned.
An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) release describes Crayton as a 5-foot-9 Black male with brown eyes and black hair, weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen in a yellow shirt, black jeans and black Nike shoes.
According to Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd, Crayton was seen Saturday around East South Street near the Heart of Dixie Motel and again on Monday near East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. He has not been seen since.
ALEA asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Crayton to contact the Dadeville police at 256-825-6212.