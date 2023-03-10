Alexander City police formed a perimeter around McDonald’slocated in the Alex City Market Place shopping centerFriday morning in response to a reported bomb threat.
According to Alexander City Police Department deputy chief James Easterwood, ACPD officers responded to the scene after an employee received the threat, during which timethe area was blocked off while officers investigated.
Law enforcement were observed at the scene at approximately 11:30 a.m., and proceeded to directtraffic in the parking lot adjacent toMcDonald’s.
According to an officer on the scene, McDonald's employees evacuated the building voluntarily upon receiving the threat at which time law enforcement searched the premises.
The building was then determined to be cleared by employees with officers, according to Easterwood.
According to the officer at the scene, the threat appeared to be a false alarm, butEasterwood said the incident remains under investigation.
In addition to the ACPD, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Alexander City Fire Department responded to the scene.
