Dadeville Police Department
Sept. 14
• A report was filed for harassment that occurred on Freeman Drive.
• A report was filed for menacing that occurred on Freeman Drive.
Sept. 13
• A report was filed for burglary third and theft of property second that occurred on Stone Road.
Sept. 11
• Jamorris Crayton, 34, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sept. 9
• A two vehicle motor vehicle accident occurred on Cusseta Street resulting in minor property damage and no injuries.
• A report was filed for domestic violence that occurred on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.