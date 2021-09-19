STOCK - police
Dadeville Police Department

Sept. 14

• A report was filed for harassment that occurred on Freeman Drive.

• A report was filed for menacing that occurred on Freeman Drive.

Sept. 13

• A report was filed for burglary third and theft of property second that occurred on Stone Road.

Sept. 11

• Jamorris Crayton, 34, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Sept. 9

• A two vehicle motor vehicle accident occurred on Cusseta Street resulting in minor property damage and no injuries.

• A report was filed for domestic violence that occurred on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

