Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama... * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Alexander City, Dadeville, Jacksons' Gap, Northern Lake Martin, Wind Creek State Park, Eastern Lake Martin and Dare Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR