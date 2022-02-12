After continued discussion of a new playground and upgraded water system Tuesday, the Dadeville City Council voted to purchase two new police vehicles out of its $253,000 remaining American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
The $120,000 purchase of two Dodge Durango SUVs, fully equipped for police use, was approved unanimously despite some debate over spending priorities. The Dadeville Police Department had already budgeted three new cars out of its regular funds, but the vehicles were not yet equipped and wouldn't go into service for months; meanwhile, the city's water board says its current water system is losing the city money, while the playground, razed due to rot, needs replacing.
"Oh, so forget about water, but we're still going to get two more cars," councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson said, upon hearing the request. Goodman-Johnson ultimately approved the purchase with the understanding the new water system would be approved later in the year.
Last month, the water board asked for up to $175,000 of ARP funds for digital water meters. Goodman-Johnson, reporting back from a water board meeting Tuesday, said she hoped the council would approve the purchase of new water meters based on what she heard.
"That's what it was all about — leaks. We're losing water, losing money," she said.
Councilman Roy Mathis, however, questioned the ethics of putting it to vote, citing councilman Darryl Heard's job with the water department and Goodman-Johnson's position on the board.
"That don't have anything to do with it," Heard said, to which Mathis replied "Yes it does!"
"Well he's a citizen of Dadeville," councilwoman Brownie Caldwell said, pointing out they all have a stake in voting matters.
Goodman-Johnson said Heard was an employee, not a board member, and does not have decision-making power, but was willing to forgo her own vote.
"I don't have a problem not voting because I'm going to hope — I'm going to hope — that this council votes the right way and does what's best for the citizens," she said. "It's not about the water-sewer board. It's about the citizens."
City attorney Robin Reynolds said he would contact the ethics commission and report back at the next council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. No further decisions were made on the water meters.
The Dadeville City Council also went into a 20-minute executive session before adjourning to discuss "someone's good name and character," Goodman-Johnson said. Caldwell made the formal motion.
Upon return, the council approved a $1 wage increase for 32-year city employee Eugene Collum and thanked him for his service.