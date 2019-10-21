Police are searching for a person of interest in a double homicide that occurred in the Notasulga community Sunday.
Aaron Flynn Gess is a person of interest in the active homicide investigation, ccording to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Gess has a history of mental illness and has made threats to resist any type of apprehension, the release stated.
Gess is believed to be in a grey 2019 Kia Optima with Alabama plate 46AT885 and is possibly in the Atlanta area. Gess is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the release.
If you encounter Gess or have additional information, please contact ALEA at 334-270-1122.