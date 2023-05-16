Alexander City police vehicles lined I Street as they investigated a Tuesday morning shooting.
According to Alexander City Police Department deputy chief James Easterwood, the shooting occurred at the corner of I Street and Booker Street at approximately 9:30 a.m.
At least one person was shot multiple times stemming from the incident and has since been transported away from the scene. He is unaware of the victim’s condition at this time, but described the individual as a black male in his later twenties.
Police created barriers at the intersection with crime scene tape. Police were also observed placing yellow numbered evidence markers around the area.
No suspect is in custody at this time, according to police, as the shooter fled the scene and is believed no longer to be in the Alexander City area. Possible suspects have been identified.
The shooting remains an active investigation.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Randolph, northern
Tallapoosa and northwestern Chambers Counties through 215 PM CDT...
At 124 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Wedowee to Sparkling Springs to near
Hillabee Creek. Movement was east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Alexander City, Roanoke, Dadeville, Wedowee, Stroud, Jacksons' Gap,
New Site, Wadley, Woodland, Goldville, Malone, Abanda, Welch, Trammel
Crossroads, Hillabee Creek, Northern Lake Martin, Crystal Lake,
Penton, Sparkling Springs and Daviston.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.