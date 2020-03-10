One person was injured after gunshots were fired Tuesday evening, according to the Alexander City Police Department.
Capt. James Orr said investigators believe the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Cooper Recreation Center. Officers responded to the call around 6:15 p.m.
“There were gunshots involved and we had one person who is injured,” Orr said. “We are continuing to investigate at this time.”
Orr said the male victim was transported to Russell Medical to assess and treat injuries.
The ACPD does not have a suspect in custody and the incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the police department at 256-234-3421.