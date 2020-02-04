Learning how police and fire departments work and respond to situations is the goal for the Citizens Public Safety Academy, which will be held 6 to 8 p.m. starting March 3. Applications are due Feb. 25.
The free, 10-week class splits time with the Alexander City police and fire departments and participants learn about each departments’ responsibilities. The class features repelling from a tower, a traffic stop demonstration, going to a shooting range and reviewing firefighter gear, according to Alexander City Police Capt. James Orr.
Citizens can also do ride-alongs and observe 911 dispatchers during the course. The police department provides weapons and ammo for the firing range lesson, according to Orr.
“The purpose is to give the citizens of Alexander City the opportunity to gain insight about what goes on on some of the things in each department,” Orr said. “It’s a real fun class. Everybody who’s participated in it in the past has enjoyed it.”
Class sizes range from 15 to 25 and all applications are accepted. Anyone over 18 can partake and the class has even had a man in his 80s last year.
“Any person can be involved in it,” Orr said. “As far as participating, he was limited but he did get to come and observe all the classes.”
There are presentations from the different operations of the police departments such as the detectives and narcotics divisions.
Orr encourages bringing a friend or family member to the class so they can have more fun.
The academy began 10 years ago. Although the police hosted its own citizens police academy prior to that, this was a way to expand.
“We were able to condense down the citizens police academy,” Orr said. “The citizens police academy is usually only six weeks anyway.”
Orr said people should attend because its helps citizens’ understandings. Orr likes doing the SWAT and K-9 lessons.
“At every graduation I hear from the students who have participated and what they tell us in their comments is they have learned things from each department that they did not know,” Orr said. “That goes back to the accomplishment of our goal.”
Those interested can sign up on the Alexander City website.