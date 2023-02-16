A Wednesday police call resulted in gunfire with law enforcement, according to the Alexander City Police Department.
ACPD Deputy Chief James Easterwood said police were initially dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block on J Street at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday in reference to a domestic dispute.
Easterwood said police officers arrived and made contact with the victim, and it was determined domestic violence had occurred and the offender was inside the residence.
Officers attempted to place the offender under arrest, at which time gunfire was exchanged between the offender and police. No one was injured during the exchange of the gunfire, Easterwood said, and the offender, 47 year-old Jonathan Kyle Rowe, was arrested for domestic violence in addition to several other criminal charges.
The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated the incident in addition to the ACPD.
Easterwood said the incident is not under active investigation.
