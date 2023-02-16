STOCK - police lights
Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

A Wednesday police call resulted in gunfire with law enforcement, according to the Alexander City Police Department.  

Jonathan Kyle Rowe
Buy Now

Jonathan Kyle Rowe

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you