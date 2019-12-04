The holiday season can bring a lot of cheer but can also be a time for an increased number of theft crimes during this time of year. According to Alexander City Police Department Capt. James Orr, 44 thefts, burglaries and vehicle break-ins were reported to the police department in November.
Orr is reminding citizens of holiday shopping safety tips for the season. Orr advises locking car doors and putting gifts of value out of sight in the trunk or covering them to prevent vehicle break-ins.
“The holiday season is a time for those types of crimes to increase,” Orr said.
Residents who go holiday shopping should park in well-lit areas and be aware of their surroundings.
“When you’re going into the store or coming back to your vehicle, be alert,” Orr said. “If you see anything suspicious, go and contact the authorities.”
Orr said residents should be familiar with local police department phone numbers in case they need to contact them.
Parents should tell their children to not run in parking lots alone and if they get separated at a store, approach store employees only. Parents should make sure their children understand how to identify an employee.
Shoppers should avoid carrying large amounts of cash and only carry what they need to make the purchase, according to Orr.
“The best way to do a transaction is using a debit card or credit card,” Orr said. “Don’t take more credit cards than you need.”
Orr said to be careful placing purses and wallets in shopping carts. People who do that should keep their eyes on their purse because someone could walk by and take it.
“Remember in large crowds there are people out there who may take stuff from you such as snatch your purse or take your wallet,” Orr said.
Orr said there’s safety in numbers and to take another person when shopping to reduce the chance of becoming a victim.
When online shopping, Orr said to shop only on secure websites. Orr said to investigate the websites as much as possible to make sure the products are legitimate.
When purchasing items from an online seller then to meeting them to exchange the goods in person, residents can use the ACPD as a meeting spot.
“Always be sure of what you’re getting,” Orr said. “Don’t pay for a product until you see the actual item and make sure that it exists because we don’t want anyone to become a victim of a scam.”
The police department has received a few complaints of package thefts, according to Orr. People should track their packages to be there when they arrive or arrange for it to be placed out of sight from where a suspect can see it. Packages can also be delivered to residents’ workplaces.
“(Package thefts) happens all across the nation and, Alex City, we’re not immune to that,” Orr said.
Don’t leave large packages or boxes by the curb to be disposed because they alert suspects what new things were given during Christmas. This can lead to break-ins, according to Orr.
“Let’s make sure we take the packaging that it comes in and we take it to recycling,” Orr said. “The most important thing during the holidays is to remember to be alert, be aware, be safe and enjoy yourself.”
For those traveling this holiday season, they should make sure to lock doors and windows and tell a neighbor they trust to be on the lookout for suspicious activity. Alexander City residents can also call the police department and request a spotlight check, in which police drive around the residence and make sure everything is OK while the resident is gone.
To set up an extra patrol check with the ACPD, call 256-234-3421.
Dadeville residents can set up a check by calling the Dadeville Police Department at 256-825-6212 or visiting its website at dadevillepd.org.
Tallapoosa County residents can set up checks by calling the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-234-3488.