An Alexander City man was arrested after running from law enforcement Monday night. No one was injured in the chase.
An Alexander Police Department officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation driven by Jeremy K. Spencer, 30 just before 11 p.m. Monday.
“The vehicle refused to stop,” ACPD Lt. Randy Walters said. “After the driver wrecked the vehicle he took off on foot.”
Police radio traffic said the attempted traffic stop was near Comer Street and Dadeville Road An ACPD officer gave chase to the vehicle driven by Spencer. Other officers responded with lights and sirens to assist. Spencer ultimately crashed a vehicle near Woodlawn Avenue and Lily Street and then ran.
“The officer gave chase on foot and caught up to him,” Walters said. “The officer deployed his TASER but it didn’t strike (Spencer).”
Radio traffic also indicated officers were unsure if Spencer threw anything from the vehicle but still searched streets.
Spencer was booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail Monday night and charged with driving under the influence, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and third degree criminal mischief. He was released from the Tallapoosa County Jail Tuesday morning after posting a $4,000 bond.