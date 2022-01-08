After taking a break for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake Martin Young Professionals Polar Plunge is back.
For the sixth time participants can take a cool plunge into the waters of Lake Martin and have a little fun all to benefit the Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA).
“We want everyone to come out and have a good time with the plunge this year supporting a great cause in LMRA,” Lake Martin Young Professionals Jacob Meacham said. “We had to pause it last year due to the restrictions but with the vaccine and a higher comfort level, we feel confident in holding the event again this year.”
The plunge includes a costume contest and a dash for cash where participants make a run and swim through water to collect prizes.
LMRA will use the proceeds from the event to support its ongoing endeavour to make Lake Martin safer for boaters.
“They are going to use the funds to enhance the lighted buoy program,” Meacham said. “Those buoys are a high priority on Lake Martin as they help mark dangerous spots for boats on the lake.”
The fun gets started at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Kowaliga Restaurant. A $30 entry fee gets participants into the event and includes food from Kowaliga Restaurant’s special polar plunge menu and live music. Participants can come and watch.
“But the brave will take the plunge,” Meacham said.
Changing tents will be on-site for anyone taking the plunge to dry off and change clothes. Participants taking the plunge are asked to bring a pair of water shoes as the beach is a little rocky.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.