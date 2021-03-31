Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...all of Central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. These vehicles will be particularly susceptible driving in and east and west direction. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&