A pilot was not injured as a plane crashed on Lake Martin on Tuesday.
An Aircam registered to a Birmingham limited liability corporation crashed as it was making a landing on Lake Martin’s Parker Creek Tuesday afternoon.
A video by Tyler Machen and Joey Browning shows the experimental aircraft coming in for a landing. The plane’s floats touch the water and the plane suddenly turns right and a wing tip enters the water. The plane made it to a dock and Coosa County sheriff Michael Howell the pilot was OK.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded along with the Coosa County Emergency Management Agency, the Alexander City Fire Department, the Kellyton Volunteer Fire Department and the Real Island Volunteer Fire Department.
Tuesday’s plane crash is the third in Alabama in less than one week. The first occurred Friday when a military T-38 trainer jet airplane crashed in Montgomery killing two. A Saturday plane crash in Cullman County killed two.
Lockwood Aircraft produces the kits aviation enthusiasts build the AirCam from. According to the Aircam website the plane is produced from a quick-build kit composed of highly finished parts ready for assembly. Most parts are alclad, anodized, powder-coated or plated; this nearly eliminates corrosion concerns. The kit includes pre-jigged and formed fuselage structures and controls, electric flaps, electric trim, a steerable/full castering tailwheel, dual controls, pre-sewn wing fabric, ground adjustable seats, high quality composite fairings and all required hardware. Comprehensive, detailed construction and assembly manuals with excellent detailed drawings, part numbers and instructions are also included.