Gearing up for school, Wednesday
The countdown to the 2019-20 school year is on. The Tallapoosa County Court Referral and Wings Substance Abuse is holding a free event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 2238 Washington St. in Alexander City. Parents should bring a backpack to get it filled with free school supplies. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will also be provided.
Strand Sessions, Thursday
The final Strand Sessions of the season is this week and if you haven’t gone yet this year this is your last chance. Contemporary country artist Clay Barker will perform in Strand Park from 6 to 9 p.m. The outdoor concert is free and will move indoors in case of inclement weather.
Friday on the Green
Take advantage of the warm weather Friday and go the weekly concert at the Town Green at Russell Crossroads. The free event has live music and lawn games for everyone to enjoy from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ella Langley will perform.
Horseshoe Bend School cleanup, Saturday
Take some time to put in community service this weekend when Horseshoe Bend School holds a cleanup day from 8 a.m. to noon. Make the school beautiful with tasks including washing walls, wiping out lockers, painting, cleaning the trophy case and power washing the concrete around the building. A little bit of service goes a long way for schools. Volunteers are asked to bring any supplies they need.
Watercolor workshop, Monday
Get out you paintbrushes and smocks and get ready. The Artists Association of Central Alabama is holding a watercolor workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Activities Center in Alexander City. The workshop will focus on autumn leaves using unusual pigments.