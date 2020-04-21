Local organizations and city officials met multiple times Monday to assess the damage done by Sunday’s storm and determine the major needs of the county.
Tallapoosa Coosa Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) president Stacey Jeffcoat said she received a call Sunday evening to meet first thing Monday morning to come up with a game plan to help families affected.
“VOAD is working with the Tallapoosa Baptist Association, (Lake Martin Area) United Way, (Emergency Management Agency) and Red Cross to see what areas need help,” Jeffcoat said. “Law enforcement attended the meeting and were out assessing areas, especially in the Point Windy and Manoy Creek areas.”
VOAD hasn’t officially put out the call for volunteers at this time but the Baptist Association has chainsaw teams coming in to handle cleanup in certain areas.
“They are very organized; this is what they do,” Jeffcoat said. “And this is free; we will be assisting with the cleanup. There is an angle where some people out there are taking advantage of people and wanting to charge for it so we have to make sure that’s out there.”
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said the city has already received calls about scammers and people falsely representing them as city workers with the con to ensure residents are treated well by insurance agents.
“Contractors must have city business licenses to do work,” Alexander City community development director Al Jones said. “You can enter into a contract with them if they have a license but a building permit is required before work can start.”
Right now, the biggest thing to stress is to stay home and out of the way as work crews try to restore power around Alexander City.
“We can’t really get anybody in to Alex City yet (to help with cleanup) because of the power lines still down,” Jeffcoat said. “As of 5 p.m. Monday (Alexander City Public Works director) Gerard Brewer said some 1,600 people were still without power.”